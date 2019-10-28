Boys hunted by police in Sheffield over theft of phone
Two boys are wanted by the police in Sheffield after a man who advertised his phone for sale online was robbed when he agreed to meet a buyer.
The man’s phone was snatched out of his hand when he agreed to meet a buyer on Shipton Street, Upperthorpe, last Wednesday.
South Yorkshire Police said: “After advertising the phone for sale online, it’s believed the man agreed to meet a potential buyer on Shipton Street on Wednesday afternoon.
“On arriving at the location, the phone is believed to have been snatched out of the man’s hand.
“We are now looking to identify two boys in connection with the incident.”
Anyone with any information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 554.