The man’s phone was snatched out of his hand when he agreed to meet a buyer on Shipton Street, Upperthorpe, last Wednesday.

South Yorkshire Police said: “After advertising the phone for sale online, it’s believed the man agreed to meet a potential buyer on Shipton Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Shipton Street, Upperthorpe, Sheffield

“On arriving at the location, the phone is believed to have been snatched out of the man’s hand.

“We are now looking to identify two boys in connection with the incident.”