Boys hunted by police in Sheffield over theft of phone

Two boys are wanted by the police in Sheffield after a man who advertised his phone for sale online was robbed when he agreed to meet a buyer.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 28th October 2019, 6:06 am
Updated Monday, 28th October 2019, 6:07 am

The man’s phone was snatched out of his hand when he agreed to meet a buyer on Shipton Street, Upperthorpe, last Wednesday.

COURT: Sheffield man jailed for leaving passenger with serious injuries after ploughing car into taxi while on bail for dangerous driving

South Yorkshire Police said: “After advertising the phone for sale online, it’s believed the man agreed to meet a potential buyer on Shipton Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Shipton Street, Upperthorpe, Sheffield

Sign up to our daily newsletter

“On arriving at the location, the phone is believed to have been snatched out of the man’s hand.

“We are now looking to identify two boys in connection with the incident.”

POLICE: Five released after police questioning over lorry crash and criminality on Sheffield estate

LATEST: Woman seriously injured after being hit by van on busy Sheffield road

Anyone with any information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 554.