Body found in search for missing Sheffield student Emmanuel Chikwa who was last seen in Chester two weeks ago
A body has been found in the search for a Sheffield student who was reported missing in the Chester area.
18-year-old Emmanuel Chikwa, who is originally from Sheffield, was last seen near his address in the Parkgate Road area of Chester on Sunday, March 27 and was subsequently reported missing on Friday, April 1 this year.
A spokesperson from Chester Constabulary said a body was found in the River Dee near to The Groves in Chester city centre yesterday afternoon (Sunday, April 10).
The spokesperson added: “Formal identification has not yet taken place. However, it is believed to be that of student Emmanuel Chikwa.”
“The family of the 18-year-old, who is originally from Sheffield, have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a case file will be prepared for the coroner.”
Members of the public have been thanked for their support during the search, and are asked to respect the privacy of Emmanuel’s family.