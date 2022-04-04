Emmanual Chikwa was last seen on Sunday, March 27 near his address in the Parkgate Road area of Chester before he was reported missing to the police on Friday, April 1.

Originally from the Sheffield area, the 18-year-old is black, of a slight build, has a shaved head and wears glasses. When he was last seen, he was wearing a grey coloured T-shirt and black trousers.

Officers from Cheshire Constabulary are appealing for public's help to find him as they are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Emmanuel Chikwa was last seen on Sunday 27 March near his address in the Parkgate Road area of Chester.

Detective Constable Kelly Birch said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Emmanuel and officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries since he was reported missing to us.

“We have been out and about searching for Emmanuel and now know that he visited Aldi on Parkgate Road at around midday on 27 March.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have CCTV in and around the Parkgate Road area on that day along with dashcam and smart doorbell footage to assist us in finding Emmanuel.

“I would urge anyone who thinks that they may have seen him since he went missing to please come forward.

Officers have now issued a new CCTV image of Emmanuel on the day of his disappearance.

“I would also appeal directly to Emmanuel to please contact us to let us know that you are safe and well.”