Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A waste management company in Sheffield with workers who have been on strike for months have dealt a blow to those taking industrial action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unite the Union workers in Sheffield have been striking for several months in a bid to achieve union recognition from Sheffield Council’s main waste management contractor, Veolia.

One quarter of Veolia's workforce are Unite members, with the majority members of the GMB Union.

GMB has had sole recognition with Veolia since 2004.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

French CGT trade unionists and Birmingham bin strikers joined a Sheffield Town Hall Unite union rally in March 2025 for bin workers taking action against council waste contractor Veolia for union recognition. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

However the long-standing argument has now been drawn to a conclusion, as Veolia have officially refused Unite’s bid, claiming that Unite ‘entirely mischaracterised the dispute from the beginning.’

A Veolia spokesperson said: “Yesterday (Thursday), the Central Arbitration Committee rejected Unite the Union’s application for recognition at Sheffield because there is already a collective bargaining agreement in place with the GMB.

“This decision backs what Veolia has said for nine months; this is an inter-union dispute and an attempt by Unite to muscle in on a long standing agreement with the GMB and bully Veolia into breaking that agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unite has entirely mischaracterised the dispute from the beginning.

“From the outset, Veolia has gone to extraordinary lengths to create the conditions for dialogue between Unite and GMB.

“We promptly and repeatedly approached the Trades Union Congress and other mediation bodies in the UK which, disappointingly, refused to intervene.

“Despite our commitment to dialogue, Veolia has been the target of a relentless and misguided campaign of intimidation and harassment by Unite officials, who have falsely cast us as ‘union-busters’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Veolia has always maintained that this is completely untrue - we have a rich history of industrial relations and we will always respect the right of all employees to be a member of a trade union of their choice.

“Veolia will vigorously continue legal proceedings against Unite for the damage caused by its nine month campaign of defamation to undermine our reputation and our business.

“We call on Unite to immediately end their misguided and unnecessary campaign, respect the CAC’s decision and accept the GMB’s offer which will enable our colleagues to return to work.”

Unite has been approached for comment.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.