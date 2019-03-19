Bleeding man taken to hospital after disturbance in Sheffield city centre

Have your say

A bleeding man was taken to hospital after he was injured during a disturbance in Sheffield city centre this morning.

South Yorkshire Police said that emergency services were called to Cumberland Street at around 5.10am following ‘reports of a disturbance’.

When police officers arrived they found an injured man, who was taken to hospital.

A police cordon was put in place, with nearby South Lane sealed off for some time.

The road has since re-opened and a smaller cordon remains in place outside the nearby International Hair Salon.

A window was smashed during the disturbance and the man’s injuries are believed to have been caused by the glass.

The pavement where the bleeding man was found has been jet washed.