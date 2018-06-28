Bleeding man asked for help in Sheffield shop after stabbing

A bleeding man asked for help in a Sheffield shop after he was stabbed last night.

The 22-year-old called at Singh's Premier on Teynham Road, Shirecliffe, at around 8.45pm and asked the staff working there if he could have a bandage.

One convenience store assistant who spoke to the injured man said he had a number of knife wounds and was bleeding.

She said when she saw his injuries she told the stabbing victim and a friend he was with at the time that they needed an ambulance and the police.

The woman said the man had been stabbed in the Herries Road area and had ran into the shop for help.

She said: "He came running from Herries Road to Teynham Road. He was asking me 'can I have a bandage?'

"I said 'you don't need any bandages you need an ambulance'.

"His friend was with him. I told him to call the ambulance."

Teynham Road and Herries Road were sealed off last night while police officers investigated the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said today: "Officers are appealing for witnesses following reports a man had sustained injuries on Herries Road yesterday evening.

"At around 8.45pm officers responded to reports a 22-year-old man had been assaulted whilst walking along Herries Road, Sheffield.

"The 22-year-old suffered stab wounds in the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

"Enquires are currently ongoing into the incident and anyone with any information is asked to contact police."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 1,097 of June 27.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.