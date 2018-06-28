Investigation into fatal stabbing in Sheffield continues

The police investigation into the murder of a Sheffield man found stabbed to death moves into its third day today, with detectives still keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything on the night of the killing.

Glenn Boardman, aged 59, was found stabbed to death in a house in Steven Close, Chapeltown, at around 12.30am on Tuesday, June 26.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in police custody last night.

Police officers spent a second day at the crime scene yesterday, which remained cordoned off and under police guard.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Handley, leading the murder probe, said: "We are still in the very early stages of our investigation and are currently progressing a number of lines of enquiry to understand the exact circumstances of the incident."

He said CCTV cameras in and around the area are being examined.

The senior detective added: "There is a dedicated team of officers working to review CCTV and forensic evidence, and I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident to please report it.

"This incident occurred at a property on a cul-de-sac and anyone who may have seen anything, even if they believe it to be irrelevant is asked to contact police."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 29 of June 26.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.