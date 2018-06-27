Man dies after being found collapsed in Sheffield road

A man has died after he was found collapsed in the middle of a Sheffield road this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Crowder Road, Longley, just before 2.30pm after the man was found close to the junction with Crowder Crescent.

A police cordon on Crowder Road, Longley. Picture: Andy Myers.

The man, in his 60s, was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead later this afternoon. His family has been informed and at this time, his death is not being treated as suspicious.

A police cordon remains in place on Crowder Road and bus services are being diverted.

Anyone with any information should call 101,quoting incident number 552 of June 27.