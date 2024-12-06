Wife of Sheffield firefighter hopes husband's death helps save lives

The wife of a former firefighter who died less than 20 hours after being diagnosed with lung cancer is campaigning for safer conditions in the fire service.

Jeff Simpson died in April after a 35-year career as a firefighter.

He was a grandfather and lived with wife Anne Davies in the Ecclesall area of Sheffield.

Anne said: “Jeff was a kind, calm and gentle man and had three loves in life: his family, Sheffield Wednesday and the fire service.

“He was an active and healthy man throughout most of his life. He died too young and too suddenly. It has left a hole in our family that cannot be filled.”

Before joining South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue in 1991, he worked at the London Fire Brigade where he received the Chief Officer’s Commendation after saving a 14-year-old boy who fell through ice.

After retiring in 2017, Jeff developed a cough and was diagnosed as interstitial lung disease in 2018. He became more breathless and found walking up hills difficult over the following years.

In April a routine blood test results showed that he had low sodium levels and he was sent to Northern General Hospital where he was given a drip, oxygen and a CT scan.

The scan showed he had lung cancer which had already spread to his liver and lymph nodes and could not be treated.

Less than 20 hours later, on April 11, Jeff died in his wife’s arms at 69 years old.

After his death Anne began researching the link between firefighting, interstitial lung disease and lung cancer.

She said: “I felt frustrated this wasn’t being discussed and angry his lung cancer hadn’t been identified earlier. The information I found shocked me and the more I researched the more potential evidence there was.

“I believe Jeff could very likely have been exposed to toxic substances while he was at work and that the PPE and guidance given was not sufficient to protect him.

“I also do not believe the health screening he was offered by his employers was sufficient. It should have included more consideration of his attendance at fire incidents and the likelihood of exposure to toxins.

“If Jeff’s passing can help raise awareness and drive change for other firefighters and stop their families’ losing a loved one too soon like we have, I know he would be extremely proud.”

Anne is encouraging all active and former firefighters to write to their GP to ask that their profession is recorded on their medical records and for them to request regular health monitoring to identify early signs of lung damage and potential lung cancer.

A sample GP letter for firefighters is available on the Fire Brigades Union’s website.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Firstly, our thoughts go out to Anne and all of the family and friends of Jeff Simpson for their tragic loss. Jeff was a valued member of our team at South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and retired after many years of meritorious service.

“South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue see the health and safety of its employees as a top priority. Steps have been taken to ensure the service is aware of all research around the potential risks from fire contaminants – the substances released by burning.

“This is taken very seriously to ensure firefighters are protected and health effects are reduced.

“Preventing exposure to fire contaminants is extremely important and numerous steps have been taken to reduce the risk. The service provides the very best respiratory protection and protective clothing for firefighters.

“Risk from fire contaminants has been assessed and a Fire Contaminants Policy has been published, this includes procedures to prevent exposure.

“Where contamination is unavoidable procedures are in place to ensure firefighters are decontaminated effectively. Respiratory protective equipment, protective clothing, vehicles and firefighting equipment are thoroughly cleaned following fire incidents to reduce the risks from potentially harmful substances.

“The respiratory protective equipment, protective clothing, procedures and training provided to firefighters has improved greatly over the past decades, providing firefighters with a greater level of protection from harmful substances.

“All operational personnel are encouraged to notify their GP of their profession to aid in the early detection and diagnosis of ill health.

“The service has a dedicated Occupational Health Team and a Health Surveillance Scheme in place to continuously monitor the health of firefighters throughout their career.

“Work to educate operational personnel about this issue is ongoing and the service will continue to embed national guidance and learning into working practices and training.”

London Fire Brigade has been approached for comment.