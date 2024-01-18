Alsing Road: Eight fire engines attending incident near Meadowhall as public warned to avoid area
The fire service is on the scene.
Eight fire engines are in attendance tonight at an incident near to Meadowhall, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue confirmed a few moments ago.
The incident is ongoing on Alsing Road, which is located near to the Tinsley Viaduct and the Meadowhall Pink car park.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "We currently have 8 fire engines attending an incident on Alsing Road, Sheffield.
"Anyone living near by should keep their doors & windows closed. Please avoid the area while crews work."
More to follow.