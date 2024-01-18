News you can trust since 1887
Alsing Road: Eight fire engines attending incident near Meadowhall as public warned to avoid area

The fire service is on the scene.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 18th Jan 2024, 20:45 GMT
Eight fire engines are in attendance tonight at an incident near to Meadowhall, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue confirmed a few moments ago.

The incident is ongoing on Alsing Road, which is located near to the Tinsley Viaduct and the Meadowhall Pink car park.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "We currently have 8 fire engines attending an incident on Alsing Road, Sheffield.

"Anyone living near by should keep their doors & windows closed. Please avoid the area while crews work."

More to follow.

