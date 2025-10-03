The bishop of Sheffield could be the next Archbishop of Canterbury, it is claimed.

The Right Rev Pete Wilcox, is ‘an outside bet’ for the post, according to The Times.

The winner is set to be announced today, Friday October 3, after months of deliberations. Some six bishops are said to be on the bookmakers’ shortlist.

The previous archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, resigned in November 2024 for failing to report prolific child abuser John Smyth.

In August, Bishop Wilcox made an “unreserved apology” to the victims of ex-priest Christopher Brain who was convicted of 17 historic sex offences as part of Nine O’Clock Service in the 1980s and 90s.

In 2023, he came out against gay marriage.

He is due to chair the inquiry into clashes between striking miners and police in Orgreave in 1984 this autumn.

The Star approached him for comment about the archbishopric.

At 63, he would only be able to complete seven years in the role before the set retirement age of 70, the Times states.

He was a fierce critic of Boris Johnson for defending Dominic Cummings after he drove to Barnard Castle during a Covid-19 pandemic lockdown in 2020, noting: “The PM and his cabinet are undermining the trust of the electorate and the risks to life are real.”

He has also survived colon cancer, revealing last year that he now has to wear a colostomy bag.

His wife, under the name Catherine Fox, also writes raunchy novels set in the fictional cathedral city of Lindchester, counting her husband as the first proofreader of her new works.