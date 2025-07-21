Battle of Orgreave: Inquiry announced into violent scenes during miners' strike

A long-awaited inquiry into the Battle of Orgreave - one of the most violent episodes of the miners’ strike - has been announced.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper made the announcement during a visit last week to the site of the former Orgreave coking plant, between Handsworth and Catcliffe, where police and striking miners clashed back on June 18, 1984.

The MP visited South Yorkshire last Thursday to make the long-awaited announcement to members of the Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign and the National Union of Mineworkers. The inquiry will be chaired by the Bishop of Sheffield, Pete Wilcox.

The decision follows 13 years of pressure from campaigners, who have repeatedly called for an official investigation into police conduct during one of the most violent clashes of the 1984-85 miners' strike.

On that day, thousands of police officers and striking miners clashed. Campaigners say officers used excessive force, and later colluded to prosecute 95 miners, none of whom were ultimately convicted.

Standing at the site of such a traumatic event today is a strange experience.

Young families are moving into homes at the continually expanding Waverly housing development, only a short walk away from where striking miners and police clashed 41 years ago.

A bridge which replaced one that picketers stood across to block supply trucks trying to enter the coking works now ferries people to and from work at the countless industrial units that have popped up over the years near the Sheffield Parkway.

Even when filled with journalists and campaigners listening to the Home Secretary’s monumental announcement, joggers, dog walkers and parents pushing prams walked by seemingly unaware of the significance of what was happening.

“I’ve seen a part of society I never want to see again,” reflected Carl Parkinson, who attended the industrial action when he was 20 and continues to volunteer with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).

“You saw truncheons coming over the top hitting [strikers in the] front row and you’re thinking ‘this is getting a bit serious now and we’ve done nothing wrong’.

“Then the shields parted - horses came and we ended up getting split up.

“There’s a railway banking and we were up on top there. When you looked back there was nowhere to go cause it was just brambles, nettles and then the railway line.

“So I just stood there and there was a Welsh lad at the side of me. I put my hand up and said ‘look, I’ve done nothing wrong’.

“Then next thing, this person in a boiler suit - I couldn’t see no numbers - more or less drop-kicked me in the chest, knocked me over this wall, down through the brambles going down towards the railway line.

“As I managed to look up I could see the Welsh lad coming down face first. As we were at the bottom we were shook up and cut to pieces from the brambles and the nettles.

“The only way to get away was to cross the live railway line, back up the other side into the village, so when we eventually got there that’s when all the police and horses were randomly just battering anyone in their way.

“In my own opinion, how someone didn’t get killed that day from the mining community I just don’t know. Some of the injuries were all [on the] head, skull injuries.

“You’re trying to help somebody who’s got their head smashed in and you’re thinking is it going to be me next, and I’m only trying to give first aid.”

On the day, an estimated 6,000 police officers from a number of forces attended the site where it was known that mass picketing was planned to take place.

At least 123 people were injured and 95 picketers were arrested.

Of those, 40 were charged with unlawful assembly, while 55 were charged with riot - an offence that could carry a life sentence at the time.

All charges were eventually dropped, as police evidence was deemed unreliable.

It sparked a 40-year-long quest for justice, which over the last 13 years has been spearheaded by the Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign.

After this immense pressure, an independent inquiry,chaired by the Bishop of Sheffield, Pete Wilcox, will not finally be held to uncover what truly happened that day and why police acted in the manner that they did.

It is expected to start in Autumn.

"I feel like I can breathe again,” said Kevin Horne, one of the campaigners who was arrested at Orgreave.

Joe Rollin, chair of the Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign, said the announcement was a victory for those who never gave up.

"People have always said to us, what's the point? Because if we don't learn the lessons of history, we're doomed to repeat them.

"It's about rewriting history, getting the true story told, and that'll make people be able to lift their heads up high after all this time. We can't wait to see what the inquiry brings.

"We've had lots of disappointments over the years in the campaign, people promising us things and not delivering. So it's a breath of fresh air that it looks like somebody's actually listened to us."

The inquiry was part of the Labour Party's manifesto during last year’s General Election.

The Home Secretary has written to police forces informing them to preserve and share records they have from the period, after previous controversies over the destruction of documents relating to the matter.

And while many are happy to finally see this inquiry take place, after 40 years not everyone involved has lived to see the truth be told.

“That’s probably the hardest and saddest thing of all,”the Home Secretar told The Star.

“There are people who have since died who never got the answers that they wanted in their lifetimes, who were heavily affected by what happened that day,” she said.

“And I think it makes it all the more important that there is a really swift focus on getting answers, I know that the Bishop of Sheffield will be keen to both get started but also pursue this as swiftly as possible.

“I’ve talked with [the truth and justice campaigners] over very many years and most recently, since we came into government, have been able to talk to them again as we start to plan and think about how to take forward the inquiry.

“But many of them, both in the NUM and the truth and justice campaign, are people I’ve known for very many years and heard those stories of things that happened that day about the real concern and distress that has been felt for many years.

“That’s why we need this report to get to the answers.”

South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “What happened at Orgreave remains one of the most controversial episodes in policing history. The violent clashes, the arrest of 95 miners, the collapse of the subsequent trial after revelations about police conduct, and the absence of any investigation or accountability scarred those involved, and people across our entire community.

“So, the announcement of a public inquiry into the events at Orgreave is a landmark moment for justice and accountability. We wouldn’t have got this without the sheer determination of the campaigners and a government and Home Secretary who have listened to the long-held concerns.

“The inquiry represents an opportunity to examine not only the actions of South Yorkshire Police and other forces on that day, but also the broader role of government at the time. It’s a step towards setting the historical record straight, ensuring lessons are learned, and restoring public trust.

“We owe it to the miners, their families, and our communities to ensure that the events of Orgreave are finally understood. My hope is that the public inquiry is completed at pace and that at the end of the process it brings closure and a sense of justice for those involved and their families in particular, and that we are finally able to turn the page on the events of that moment in our history.”