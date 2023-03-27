YouTube star Danny Malin has given a Sheffield takeaway a 10 out of 10 rating.

The popular food critic, whose hit YouTube channel Rate My Takeaway has nearly 600,000 subscribers, took his folding table and chair to Smashed and Pulled on Abbeydale Road following a number of recommendations - and he was not disappointed.

Danny ordered a famous ‘smash box’, made up of loaded fries with pulled beef, chicken wings and a burger, which he upgraded to get the ‘fat cow’. The deal also came with a soft drink, with Danny opting for Pineapple Crush.

On his way to Smashed and Pulled, the YouTube star was amazed at the number of takeaways available, joking that he could fill an entire year of food reviews on the London Road-Abbeydale Road area of Sheffield alone.

Danny Malin, who runs the Rate My Takeaway channel on YouTube, visited Smashed and Pulled on Abbeydale Road in Sheffield

And he hinted that he could be on his way back to the Steel City soon.

He said his meal was “value for money” and raved about the food, saying that even the smell of it “fired up” his taste buds.

He called the pulled beef on the loaded fries “an absolute delight” and “bang on”.

Danny also described the buttermilk chicken wings as “amazing” and “absolutely beautiful”.

But it was the burger which really impressed him, with the food critic saying: “That’s probably one of the best burgers I have had in a long time”.

He said it was “bursting with flavour” and tasted "absolutely amazing”. Danny said the burger had “stolen the show”.