"You can't hide from your conscience forever," they said

The family of a missing boy from Sheffield have urged anyone who knows anything to help 'end this nightmare' ahead of Christmas.

It's more than 32 years since Ben Needham, who was just 21 months old, went missing on the Greek island of Kos on July 24, 1991.

Police have said they believe he died in a tragic accident involving a digger, but Ben's body has never been found and his family have not given up hope he may still be alive.

In a heartbreaking post this week on the Help Find Ben Needham Facebook page, they said: "Someone knows exactly what happened to Ben on 24th July 1991.

"You can't hide from your conscience forever. It's time to tell the truth and end this nightmare.

"Please if you know anything it's never too late to contact us. All tips and leads received in confidence." In October, Ben's mum Kerry shared a message to her 'beautiful boy' on his 34th birthday, saying 'we will never stop searching for you' and adding 'always in my mind and heart'.

Ben Needham's mother Kerry has said she will 'never stop searching' for her 'beautiful boy' (pic: Amy Murphy/PA)

Ben went missing while playing outside a farmhouse that his grandad Eddie was renovating in the village of Irakles. Kerry's parents had moved to the island earlier in the year to start a new life.

Ben's family has offered a £7,500 reward for information leading to his discovery.