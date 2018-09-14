Baseball bat and machete wielding man arrested after threatening public on Sheffield street

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray following an incident in the Burngreave area of Sheffield.

At around 5.40pm yesterday (Thursday, September 13), officers were called to reports that a man was threatening members of the public in the Fox Street area.

A major police on Fox Street in Burngreave, Sheffield on Thursday, September 13.

It was reported that the man was holding a baseball bat as well as a machete.

Officers attended the scene and arrested a 34-year-old Sheffield man.

He remains in police custody and where he is helping police with enquiries.

Photos shared with the Star show at least five police cars and around half a dozen officers at the scene at the time of the incident.

An eyewitness said and array of weapons including a Samurai sword had been laid out on a wall in front a house on the street by the police.

A large picture of slain US rapper Tupac Shakur could also be seen outside the property, although it was not immediately clear if it had been left there by the police or by the householder.