A major police presence has been seen this evening on a Sheffield road.

The incident happened on Fox Street in Burngreave where at least five police vehicles were stationed outside a house.

An eyewitness said police had laid out at least 20 weapons including a Samurai sword on the wall in front of the building, as well as a poster of slain US rapper Tupac Shakur.

South Yorkshire Police have yet to comment on the incident.

More to follow.