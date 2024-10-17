Barnsley Rd: Ambulances & hazardous area response team sent out to major lorry crash which left person injured
The crash took place on Barnsley Road in the Marr area of Doncaster in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, October 17, 2024), and has left one person requiring treatment at Sheffield’s Northern General hospital.
A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 12.31am to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Barnsley Road at Marr.
“A number of our resources were dispatched to the scene, including two ambulances, a critical care paramedic, team leader and the hazardous area response team (HART).
“One patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson added: “We were called to a road traffic collision on Barnsley Road (A635) at 12.35am today (Thursday, October 17, 2024).
“It is reported that two lorries were involved in a collision.
“One man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
“The road was closed between the junction with Blacksmith Lane and Redhill Lane, but has since reopened.”
Buses serving the area had to be diverted as a consequence of the closure, which was still in place at 11am this morning.
