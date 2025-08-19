A Barnsley family who left their pets to suffer with “the worst flea infestation the RSPCA has ever seen” have been banned indefinitely from keeping animals and handed suspended prison sentences.

Janina Booker, her daughter Emma Booker and her brother Darren Ambleton, of Standhill Crescent, were sentenced at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on August 11.

Inspectors found their dog Blade, and two cats - Charlie and Benny - in a state of prolonged neglect.

Blade was infested with fleas | RSPCA

The court heard that crossbreed dog, Blade, had been forced to wear a battered medical cone for more than 18 months and was suffering from the worst flea infestation an RSPCA inspector had ever seen.

Two cats at the property, Charlie and Benny, were also heavily infested and had extensive fur loss.

Benny's fur loss | RSPCA

Charlie’s fur was also heavily stained with urine, and both animals were in visible discomfort.

All three defendants admitted two counts of animal welfare offences and were each given eight-week prison sentences, suspended for 12 months.

They were also ordered to pay £400 in costs and a £154 victim surcharge.

Magistrates described the case as one of “prolonged, serious and excessive suffering” to “three vulnerable, domestic pets.”

RSPCA Inspector Vanessa Reid, who visited the Standhill Crescent property in October last year, told the court Blade had been “constantly nibbling and scratching at his skin” and that live fleas were visible on his coat despite the poor light inside the home.

Blade | RSPCA

Janina Booker admitted the dog had worn a cone almost continuously since March 2023 to stop him scratching open wounds on his ears.

The animals were immediately taken for veterinary treatment.

A vet later confirmed they had been suffering for months and described Blade’s flea burden as “incredibly severe” and “painfully obvious to any passerby, let alone an owner.”

Charlie the cat | RSPCA

In his statement, the vet added: “They were left not only in pain with sore, inflamed and in places damaged and infected skin, but also with the mental anguish of constantly feeling severely itchy, whilst being constantly plagued by fleas.”

The pets were signed over into the care of the RSPCA’s Southport, Ormskirk & District Branch.

Blade and Charlie have since been rehomed, while Benny is still waiting to find a new family.

Speaking after sentencing, Inspector Reid said: “In my seven-year career, I have never seen a dog so agitated and annoyed by fleas, nor have I seen an infestation quite as severe on any animal.

“This case shows how vitally important it is to treat fleas. As well as being very uncomfortable, they can pose serious and even fatal risks to pets’ health. Prevention is key, which means using effective treatment all year round.”