The RSPCA is appealing for a forever home who has been in kennels now for over 430 days.

The charity’s Doncaster and Rotherham branch is renewing its appeal to find a forever home for Luna, a crossbreed dog who has been in its care for longer than any other animal it has taken in.

Luna, who is nearly four, was taken in by the RSPCA after being seized from her previous owners.

Her early life was marked by neglect but staff say she has shown nothing but love and resilience during her time at the centre.

“She is a shining ray of sunshine and hasn’t let the past stop her love just about everyone,” the RSPCA said.

“We can’t wait for Luna to find her forever home.”

When she first arrived Luna was a devoted mother, raising a litter of puppies.

One by one, she watched each of her pups leave to begin new lives with adoptive families.

“She waited so patiently while raising her litter, and now all her puppies have found their forever homes,” said a spokesperson from the branch.

“Each goodbye was a little bittersweet but now it’s finally Luna’s turn.”

Despite her difficult past, Luna quickly made an impression on staff for her affectionate nature and enthusiasm for life.

“She is full of beans and lots of love, despite her awful past,” the spokesperson added.

Luna’s stay has now stretched to over 14 months, making her the longest-term resident currently in care at the Doncaster and Rotherham branch.

Staff hope a renewed push for a for a forever home will finally find her the love she deserves.

Described as energetic, loyal and full of personality, Luna is looking for a calm, committed owner who can give her the care and stability she missed out on early in life.

Further details about Luna and the adoption process can be found on the branch’s website.