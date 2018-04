A car wash in Barnsley was set alight in an arson attack in the early hours of this morning.

The fire on Wakefield Road, Smithies, was discovered at 5.20am.

Two crews spent two-and-a-half hours at the scene.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.