Bogus official steals cash after tricking Sheffield pensioner

A bogus official who conned his way into a Sheffield pensioner's house stole cash from her bedroom.

He struck in Woodseats last Monday afternoon after calling at a house and claiming to be from the Water Board.

CRIME: Masked men 'wielding a machete' threaten staff during Sheffield petrol station robbery

His victim allowed him into her home after he claimed he needed to repair a water leak.

POLICE: Man punched during street robbery in Sheffield



She later discovered that her bedroom had been searched and cash was missing.

DRUGS: Four arrested over cannabis found in Sheffield house

The crook was white, short, between 40 and 50 years old and had dark hair.

Inspector Colette Fitzgibbons, of the Sheffield West neighbourhood policing team, said: "An elderly occupant has been at home when a male has attended claiming to be from the Water Board.

"He has been allowed in to the house on the pretence of repairing a water leak.

"The victim has later discovered that her bedroom had been searched and cash stolen.

"If you have elderly relatives please remind them not to allow entry to people who arrive on their door step without a prior appointment.

"If the person wants to come in to the property they should be asked for identification. You are well within your rights to ask for a phone number to verify their identification. Close the door and lock it before making that phone call.

"Any genuine workers will be quite happy to wait for this verification to be done."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.