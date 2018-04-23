Man wanted by police over assault at Rotherham United v Doncaster Rovers game

A man is wanted by the police over the assault of a security official at the Rotherham United v Doncaster Rovers game in February.

Officers have issued a CCTV image of the man, who they believe could hold vital information about the incident at Rotherham on February 24.

APPEAL: South Yorkshire Police said a 28-year-old security official suffered a minor injury during the assault.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 232 of February 24.