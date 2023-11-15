Aughton Road Rotherham: Road closed & residents asked to avoid area after crash near Aston Academy
The emergency services are currently on the scene, and residents are being asked to avoid the area.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A road is closed and residents are being asked to avoid the area, after a crash near to a Rotherham school.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said Aughton Road in Rotherham is currently closed, from Rotherham Road to Aughton Avenue, as a result of the collision.
"We are asking residents to avoid the area and find alternative routes if possible," the spokesperson added.
Aston Academy is located on Aughton Road, and a spokesperson for the school posted on Facebook: "Due to the collision on Aughton Road, only school buses are permitted to access the school site at the end of the day.
The school also confirmed that in addition to police being on the scene, the ambulance service are also present.