News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Aughton Road Rotherham: Road closed & residents asked to avoid area after crash near Aston Academy

The emergency services are currently on the scene, and residents are being asked to avoid the area.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 15th Nov 2023, 14:55 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 14:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A road is closed and residents are being asked to avoid the area, after a crash near to a Rotherham school.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said Aughton Road in Rotherham is currently closed, from Rotherham Road to Aughton Avenue, as a result of the collision.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said Aughton Road in Rotherham is currently closed, from Rotherham Road to Aughton Avenue, as a result of the collision. A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said Aughton Road in Rotherham is currently closed, from Rotherham Road to Aughton Avenue, as a result of the collision.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said Aughton Road in Rotherham is currently closed, from Rotherham Road to Aughton Avenue, as a result of the collision.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

"We are asking residents to avoid the area and find alternative routes if possible," the spokesperson added.

Aston Academy is located on Aughton Road, and a spokesperson for the school posted on Facebook: "Due to the collision on Aughton Road, only school buses are permitted to access the school site at the end of the day.

"There may be some delay with the bus services, due to re-routing."

The school also confirmed that in addition to police being on the scene, the ambulance service are also present.

All services on the X54 bus route, which serves areas including Handsworth, Aston, Wales and Harthill, are 'currently cancelled' due to the incident, a Travel South Yorkshire spokesperson confirmed.

Related topics:South Yorkshire Police