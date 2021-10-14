Here are the 11 best takeaways in Sheffield according to Google reviews - from kebabs to fish and chips

As we creep closer to the end of the week, ordering food from one of Sheffield’s many takeaways sounds more and more appealing.

By Brogan Maguire
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 6:58 am

Whether you fancy something fresh and light like sushi, or a hearty plate of fish and chips, or even a kebab slathered in sauce to round off a busy day, there is something for everyone.

We’ve taken a look through Google at the highest rated takeaways in Sheffield and compiled a list of the 11 best ones –which includes those with 4.5 stars and above, and those with more than 100 reviews.

From Indian to Chinese to Italian, there is a takeaway here for whatever you fancy.

Which one will you be ordering from?

1. 11 best Sheffield takeaways

Here are the 11 best takeaways in Sheffield according to Google reviews - with everything from pizza to Chinese to Indians to kebabs. Picture: Google Maps.

Photo: Google Maps

2. Frymaster Fish & Chip Restaurant and Takeaway

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 (367 reviews) Address: 653 Attercliffe Rd, Sheffield S9 3RE What people say: “Absolutely love it here! Great prices, delicious food and lovely staff every time.”

Photo: Google Maps

3. Edo Sushi

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 (260 reviews) Address: 24, High Court Chambers, 26 High Ct, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 2EP What people say: “Very nice fresh food. Sushi is very nice. Staff are friendly. Recommended.”

Photo: Google Maps

4. Lemongrass Thai Street Food

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 (181 reviews) Address: Moor Market 77, The Moor, Sheffield S1 4PF What people say: “It is by far the best takeaway in Sheffield with fresh authentic taste, large portion sizes, very affordable and very friendly staff.”

Photo: Google Maps

