Whether you fancy something fresh and light like sushi, or a hearty plate of fish and chips, or even a kebab slathered in sauce to round off a busy day, there is something for everyone.

We’ve taken a look through Google at the highest rated takeaways in Sheffield and compiled a list of the 11 best ones –which includes those with 4.5 stars and above, and those with more than 100 reviews.

From Indian to Chinese to Italian, there is a takeaway here for whatever you fancy.

Which one will you be ordering from?

Frymaster Fish & Chip Restaurant and Takeaway Rating: 4.8 out of 5 (367 reviews) Address: 653 Attercliffe Rd, Sheffield S9 3RE What people say: "Absolutely love it here! Great prices, delicious food and lovely staff every time." Photo: Google Maps

Edo Sushi Rating: 4.8 out of 5 (260 reviews) Address: 24, High Court Chambers, 26 High Ct, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 2EP What people say: "Very nice fresh food. Sushi is very nice. Staff are friendly. Recommended." Photo: Google Maps

Lemongrass Thai Street Food Rating: 4.8 out of 5 (181 reviews) Address: Moor Market 77, The Moor, Sheffield S1 4PF What people say: "It is by far the best takeaway in Sheffield with fresh authentic taste, large portion sizes, very affordable and very friendly staff." Photo: Google Maps