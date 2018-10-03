ARUNDEL GATE: Everything on tower block concerns we know so far

With a major road in Sheffield city centre closed this morning because of safety concerns around the cladding on a tower block, here is what we know so far:

- Concerns about the safety of the cladding on the outside walls of the St Paul’s City Lofts development on Arundel Gate were raised last night.

Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre is closed off today

- It is understood that a panel on the 31st floor of the luxury apartment block became loose during high winds.

- Sheffield Council said that although none of the cladding panels fell from the building a safety cordon was put in place around the base of the tower.

- Arundel Gate – a major bus route – has been closed to traffic since last night from its junction with Furnival Gate.

- Buses have been diverted to avoid the road block.

- Traffic is being diverted from Furnival Gate back to the ring road and along Commercial Street and High Street.

- Sheffield Council said the incident is causing ‘unavoidable delays to traffic in the city centre’.

- Specialist contractors have started abseiling down the building to secure the loose panel and to check the condition of the rest.

– St Paul’s tower is the tallest building in Sheffield, sitting at 101 metres. It is 23 metres taller than the University of Sheffield’s Arts Tower but is approximately 45 metres closer to sea level, which is why it looks smaller.

- The tower forms part of St Paul’s Place development, which includes the Q-Park multi-storey car park and Genting Club casino and office blocks.

- It was completed and declared habitable in August 2010.

- The 32-storey tower is mostly made of glass, sandstone and bronze and has a roof terrace. It houses a total of 316 apartments and has one floor of retail space.

- Construction on the £40 million building started in May 2006.

- The luxury apartment building will be surpassed as Sheffield’s tallest building once the Velocity Tower beside St Mary’s Gate roundabout is completed in 2019.