Arson attack blamed for field fire in Barnsley

An arson attack has been blamed for a field fire which took hold in Barnsley.

The blaze broke out on Crookes Lane, Carlton, just after 3pm yesterday.

An arson attack was to blame for a field fire in Barnsley

CRIME: Cannabis farm and cockfighting birds found during police raids of Doncaster traveller sites

Fire crews from Cudworth and Barnsley used hose reels and beaters to extinguish the flames and spent four-and-a-half hours at the scene.

POLICE: Post mortem reveals Sheffield murder victim was stabbed to death

READ MORE: Security measures stepped up at South Yorkshire Co-op stores in wake of raids

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "The fire is believed to have been started deliberately."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.