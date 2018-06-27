Cannabis farm and cockfighting birds found during police raids of Doncaster traveller sites

A £30,000 cannabis factory and a number of cockfighting birds were seized during raids of traveller sites in Doncaster.

Police officers involved in the raids also seized a number of stolen items, including a Mercedes and power tools.

CRIME: Killer still at large after fatal stabbing of dad-of-three in Sheffield street

The RSPCA seized a number of cockerels used for illegal fighting.

READ MORE: Police probe into Sheffield murder continues

Officers targeted a number of traveller sites in Doncaster as part of a crackdown on organised criminality in the town.

APPEAL: Sheffield man still wanted over attempted murder and serious sexual assault



The pre-planned operation saw a week of activity around the Stocksbridge Lane and Hall Villa Lane areas of Bentley.

As part of the operation officers worked in partnership with children's services, the education authority, St Ledger Homes and the RSPCA.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, causing criminal damage and abstracting electricity.

Officers also arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of theft and abstracting electricity.

Both men were later released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Wilson, who oversaw the operation, said: "Our priority and focus for the operation was to work with our partners and community groups, to address issues affecting our local communities and implement plans to target and disrupt organised crime and violence.

"This intelligence-led operation forms one element of the wider work and actions we are doing to dismantle criminal groups in Doncaster and improve safety.

"The results achieved highlight the effectivity of this partnership work and the importance of their involvement, which was vital to the enforcement and success of this operation. I would like to thank them for their continued support and participation in this and the wider work and action we are doing to tackle criminal activity and improve community safety.

"I hope this operation and the wider work and activity we are doing demonstrates our commitment to protect vulnerable people and bring offenders engaging in criminal acts before the courts."