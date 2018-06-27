Post mortem reveals Sheffield murder victim was stabbed to death

A murder victim whose body was found in Sheffield yesterday was stabbed to death, a post mortem examination has revealed.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police, was found fatally injured in a house in Steven Close, Chapeltown, at 12.30am yesterday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and a 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The suspect remains in police custody this morning.

A police cordon remains in place around the house where the body was found while enquiries are carried out at the scene.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious on Monday night or the early hours of yesterday should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 29 of June 26.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.