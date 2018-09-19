Arrest made after laser pen is shone at police helicopter in Barnsley

An arrest has been made after a laser pen was shone at a police helicopter flying over Barnsley last night.

The police helicopter was being used in a search for a man, who was eventually located.

A laser pen was shone at a police helicopter in Barnsley last night

But the National Police Air Service, which deploys police helicopters to deal with incidents in South Yorkshire, said the helicopter was ‘persistently targeted by a green laser’.

Officers tracked down the culprit to a house in the town, seized a laser pen and made an arrest.