Man in court over stabbing in Sheffield street

A man has appeared in court over a stabbing in a Sheffield street.
Anthony Bachelor, aged 35, of Abbeybridge, Nottingham, has been charged with wounding and threatening a person with an offensive weapon after a man was stabbed in Fife Street, Wincobank, in June.
He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday and was bailed ahead of a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, October 16.
