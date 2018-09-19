Man in court over stabbing in Sheffield street

A man has appeared in court over a stabbing in a Sheffield street.

Anthony Bachelor, aged 35, of Abbeybridge, Nottingham, has been charged with wounding and threatening a person with an offensive weapon after a man was stabbed in Fife Street, Wincobank, in June.

He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday and was bailed ahead of a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, October 16.

