Cannabis found during search for weapons in Sheffield suburb

A large amount of cannabis was found hidden on a Sheffield street when officers searched a city suburb looking for hidden or discarded weapons.

They found the package of cannabis, wrapped in plastic, during a search of the Station Road area of Darnall yesterday.

The search was mounted as part of Operation Sceptre - a week-long crackdown on knife crime following a rise in offences across the country.

Nationally there has been a 16 per cent hike in knife crime, with the figure at 14 per cent in South Yorkshire.

There were 1,008 knife related incidents recorded in the county last year - up 126 on the previous year.

Further weapon searches are planned during the week as well as a number of police raids.

Officers are also using knife arches in public places to identify those walking the streets armed.

Anyone with information on those who carry knives should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.