Arrest after car smashes into traffic lights outside Sheffield hospital
This was the scene outside the Hallamshire Hospital, Sheffield, last night, after a driver suspected of drink driving smashed into traffic lights.
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 12:30 pm
Police today issued a photograph of the scene after the collision, showing a car in the central reservation in the middle of the Glossop Road.
Officers said they responded swiftly thanks to calls from members of the public, meaning they were able to take action quickly
They added the driver failed a roadside breath test and had been charged with an offence.