Another inmate absconds from Derbyshire prison
Another inmate has absconded from Derbyshire prison, with an armed robber now on the run.
Luke Harvey left HMP Sudbury prison on Saturday, August 31 and has not been seen since.
The 30-year-old was convicted of robbery at Leicester Crown Court in April 2014 and jailed for 12 years.
He is white, 5ft 6ins tall, has short, brown hair and brown eyes. At the time he absconded, he had a full beard.
Details surrounding Harvey’s disappearance have not been released, but HMP Sudbury is an open prison where inmates often spend the final part of their sentences as they prepare for release.
They are often trusted to serve their sentences with minimal supervision and perimeter security and are often allowed out on day release for paid employment.
A number of inmates have gone missing over recent months, including a 33-year-old armed robber who climbed over the perimeter fence and spent four days on the run last month.
He has since been charged with escaping lawful custody.
Another man, from Sheffield, who was jailed in 2015 for the knife-point robbery of a teenager, absconded from Sudbury in May and spent a number of weeks at large.
The 34-year-old had been granted permission to leave the prison on day release on Thursday, May 16 to attend his place of work in Sheffield but he failed to return to his cell that night.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Harvey should call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101.