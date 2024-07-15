Waverley travellers: AMRC Training Centre closes after caravans move on to car park

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 15th Jul 2024, 14:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A South Yorkshire college has closed after travellers set up camp in the car park.

The AMRC Training Centre in Waverley, near Sheffield, announced the decision this morning after caravans and vehicles appeared over the weekend.

Ben Griffiths

They set up around the perimeter of the car park off Stephenson Way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from The Star, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter

An AMRC Training Centre spokeswoman confirmed it was closed due to travellers; and that police, Rotherham Council and Sheffield University, which runs the site, had been informed.

The college is part of the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre which is part of University of Sheffield and has 200 apprentices in engineering and manufacturing.

The Star contacted the university, council and the police for comment.

Last year, travellers set up in Parson Cross Park, Norton Aerodrome and Crookes Cemetery. They also recently sent up camp in Wickersley.

Related topics:CollegeSouth YorkshireSheffieldPoliceWaverleyRotherham CouncilNewsletterCouncil

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice