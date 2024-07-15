Waverley travellers: AMRC Training Centre closes after caravans move on to car park
The AMRC Training Centre in Waverley, near Sheffield, announced the decision this morning after caravans and vehicles appeared over the weekend.
They set up around the perimeter of the car park off Stephenson Way.
An AMRC Training Centre spokeswoman confirmed it was closed due to travellers; and that police, Rotherham Council and Sheffield University, which runs the site, had been informed.
The college is part of the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre which is part of University of Sheffield and has 200 apprentices in engineering and manufacturing.
The Star contacted the university, council and the police for comment.
Last year, travellers set up in Parson Cross Park, Norton Aerodrome and Crookes Cemetery. They also recently sent up camp in Wickersley.
