Council to take enforcement action over new travellers' site in Crookes, Sheffield

The city council has issued a statement about the unauthorised camp

By David Walsh
Published 15th Jul 2023, 05:00 BST

The council has contacted a group which set up camp on Crookes Cemetery field without permission.

Coun Douglas Johnson said enforcement was planned and 'vulnerable individuals’ would be supported, if identified.

Coun Douglas Johnson said they had contacted the group which set up camp on Crookes Cemetery field without permission.
He said: “Sheffield City Council is aware of travellers who have arrived at the site in Crookes overnight. The council has not given permission for the camp and has contacted the group to resolve the situation. As well as taking enforcement action, the council will work with those on the site to identify any vulnerable individuals and provide any additional support if required.

“I would like to reassure local residents that we are working hard to resolve this issue quickly and that residents can report any issues by contacting the council.”

Coun Johnson is chair of the council’s housing policy committee. Ten caravans arrived and pitched up in a huge circle at the popular do walking spot on Wednesday evening.

The police also said they were ‘looking to resolve any issues’.

