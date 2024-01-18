News you can trust since 1887
Jack Crawley: Wanted teenage attempted murder suspect could be in Rotherham, North Yorkshire Police say

Jack Crawley is from Carlisle and has links to Leeds, Rotherham, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 18th Jan 2024, 15:56 GMT
A 19-year-old attempted murder suspect wanted by police could be in Rotherham, North Yorkshire Police have said.

Jack Crawley is wanted by police following the attempted murder of a man in the village of Acaster Malbis in York, North Yorkshire, on January 5, 2024. The teenager is from Carlisle and has links to Leeds, Rotherham, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

Police have warned the public not to approach Crawley if they see him, but to report any possible sightings to 999.

Jack Crawley is believed to be in Rotherham. He is wanted on suspicion of attempted murder by North Yorkshire Police.

It is believed Crawley could be travelling around different locations and could be going by the pseudonym 'Kyle'.

He is described as white, 6ft 3ins tall, of a proportionate build with very short hair and short facial hair. Crawley is left-handed and wears size 9.5 footwear.

Anyone who believes they have seen Crawley or has any information about his location should contact police.

To provide information directly to the investigation team, please click here and navigate to the North Yorkshire Police tile, then select the appropriate investigation.