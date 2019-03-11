Have your say

All five suspects arrested over a serious attack on a man outside a pub in Rotherham town centre have been released from police custody.

The men were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and public order offences after a 38-year-old man was seriously injured when violence flared outside The County pub in Bridgegate on Saturday afternoon.

The injured man was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

The suspects have been released under investigation.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident 675 of March 9.