Loved ones have paid tribute to Sheffield camper Adam Perkins after a body was found after he had gone missing in North Yorkshire.

Family member Emma Perkins put out a message on social media thanking the public for their support, and for helping with the search for the 24-year-old.

She said: “Thank you to everyone who shared the posts about Adam, offered to support and helped with the search. Unfortunately he didn’t make it home and was found this evening.

“Adam - I feel lucky to have known you for your 24 years and I’m so proud of you and everything you managed to achieve. The world wasn’t always easy to you but you didn’t half give life a good go. You lived with so much kindness, authenticity, laughter and a whole lot of sarcasm. I love you more than you could ever understand and I’ll miss you endlessly.

“Please always be kind, give your loved ones a hug and never think twice about telling them how much you love them even if, like Adam, it makes them cringe to their core.”

Dozens have left condolence messages for Adam’s family on The Star’s Facebook page.