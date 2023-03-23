News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
1 hour ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
1 hour ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
2 hours ago Scooter rider involved in collision with bus
4 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
5 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice

Urgent police appeal launched after Sheffield man is reported missing after leaving city home to go camping

A Sheffield man has been reported missing after leaving home to go camping but not being seen or heard from since.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 14:01 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 14:01 GMT

North Yorkshire Police have issued an ‘urgent’ appeal for help to find Adam, who is thought to be in the Great Ayton area of North Yorkshire.

Adam, aged 24, was last seen and heard from on Monday, March 20 at around 8pm when he left his home address in Sheffield to go camping.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers have since located his car in the Great Ayton area and are conducting searches to find Adam but he has not yet been located. He has visited the area previously to go caving.

Most Popular
Adam Perkins from Sheffield has been reported missing after leaving home to go camping
Adam Perkins from Sheffield has been reported missing after leaving home to go camping
Adam Perkins from Sheffield has been reported missing after leaving home to go camping

He is 5ft 10in tall, slim and has a light beard and brown hair. It is thought he was wearing brown/khaki trousers and a black fleece jacket.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Any immediate sightings of Adam should be reported to North Yorkshire Police on 999. Please quote reference 12230051876.