North Yorkshire Police have issued an ‘urgent’ appeal for help to find Adam, who is thought to be in the Great Ayton area of North Yorkshire.
Adam, aged 24, was last seen and heard from on Monday, March 20 at around 8pm when he left his home address in Sheffield to go camping.
Officers have since located his car in the Great Ayton area and are conducting searches to find Adam but he has not yet been located. He has visited the area previously to go caving.
He is 5ft 10in tall, slim and has a light beard and brown hair. It is thought he was wearing brown/khaki trousers and a black fleece jacket.
Any immediate sightings of Adam should be reported to North Yorkshire Police on 999. Please quote reference 12230051876.