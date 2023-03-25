News you can trust since 1887
Adam Perkins: Police find body in seach for missing Sheffield man on camping trip

A body has been found by police who have been searching for a Sheffield man who went missing on a camping trip.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 25th Mar 2023, 11:24 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 11:24 GMT

Police had issued an ‘urgent’ appeal for help to find Adam Perkins, after the 24 year old was reported missing, having not been seen and heard from since Monday, March 20 at around 8pm when he left his home address in Sheffield to go camping.

North Yorkshire Police have now said in a statement: “Police searching for missing Adam Perkins from Sheffield have sadly found the body of a man. Officers searching in the Great Ayton area found the body earlier this evening (Friday 24 March 2023). Although he has not been formally identified, Adam's family have been informed. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

Officers had since located his car in the Great Ayton area and had conducting searches to find Adam, who had visited the area previously to go caving.

A body has been found by police who have been searching for a Sheffield man, Adam Perkins, who went missing on a camping trip.
