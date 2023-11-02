"Nothing can undo the hurt that we are all feeling"

The ice hockey community has come together following the passing of Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson on Saturday, October 28.

An online fundraiser for the much-loved player's family, which they have chosen to give to charity, has hit £40,000 today (November 1).

The family plans to put into a fund to support charities in Adam's home town of Hibbing, Minnesota, according to the official page set up by The Nottingham Panthers Ice Hockey Club.

Initially set up by ice hockey fan Laura Oates, the page hit £13,800 within just a day of its creation.

Oates faced false accusations of the page being a scam, but proved this not to be the case by sharing emails between herself and GoFundMe. The company also confirmed her legitimacy.

The Nottingham Panthers, whose page has received almost £17,000 from the early fundraiser, thanked Laura for her efforts.

Fans lay tributes at The Utilita Arena, Sheffield, after Nottingham Panthers ice hockey forward Adam Johnson died (Picture: Anita Maric / SWNS)

Over 1,000 people and companies have donated, including Skinny Food Co, a Nottingham-based company which donated £1,000.

The club said: "Everyone at The Nottingham Panthers Ice Hockey Club is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of our number 47, Adam Johnson.

"Our thoughts and condolences remain with Adam’s family, his partner, and all his loved ones at this challenging time.

"Nothing can undo the hurt that they and we are all feeling.

"The Nottingham Panthers Ice Hockey Club have launched this official fundraiser, with the permission of Adam's family, to raise money for the 'Love for Hibbing and Hockey Memorial Fund'.

"The purpose of this fund is to support local charitable activities in the Hibbing area as selected by the Johnson Family.

"If you feel you can, please donate to this fundraiser in support of the fund established in Adam's memory. Thank you.