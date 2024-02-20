Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A person has been rushed to hospital following a crash on one of Sheffield's busiest roads earlier today.

The one-vehicle collision took place on Abbeydale Road around just after midday today (Tuesday, February 20, 2024), resulting in members of the emergency services being called to the scene.

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokesperson told The Star: "An ambulance and rapid response vehicle were dispatched to single vehicle collision on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield just after midday on Tuesday. One patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital."

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue added: “We were called today to a single car RTC (road traffic collision) at 12:11pm on Abbeydale Road. Crews from Birley Moor, Parkway and Central fire engines attended and assisted paramedics on scene. Crews left the scene at 1:39pm.”

Abbeydale Road was closed in both directions, from Woodseats Road to Edgedale Road and Bannerdale Road, with a number of bus services diverted as a result of the partial road closure.