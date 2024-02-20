A modern home found in a quiet Sheffield cul-de-sac with over 1,678 square feet of accommodation has been listed for sale.
The house, found on Birchlands Drive in S4, can be found on Zoopla - where it is listed by Saxton Mee for £290,000.
It is a relatively new house and is fitted with a number of modern features you would expect. Lots of natural light streams in through the large windows in every room and an open plan kitchen/diner provides a spacious area for the family to get together.
A lounge and w.c. are found on the ground floor, along with the kitchen/diner, and are all accessible from the entrance hall.
The stairs inside the door lead straight to the first floor, where the first two of the five bedrooms can be found. The master bedroom benefits from an en-suite, while the first family bathroom is located between the two bedrooms.
Upstairs again to the second floor and you will find the final three bedrooms and a shower room. Bedrooms one and three are the largest with two enormous windows each and plenty of storage space.
The kitchen/diner provides access to the large garden with lawn and patio space.