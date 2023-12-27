Sheffield retro: 45 of the best photos capturing 1990s life in the city, including Sean Bean premiere
From the opening of Meadowhall to Helen Sharman becoming the first Briton in space, it was quite a decade.
It's fair to say a lot's changed since the 1990s, when Ant and Dec were still PJ & Duncan, fresh out of Byker Grove.
This retro photo gallery captures some of the best images taken across Sheffield during a decade which witnessed the opening of Meadowhall, the city's own Helen Sharman becoming the first Briton in Space and Pulp joining the Britpop party.
The memorable images include screaming fans watching Neighbours heart-throb Jason Donovan at Sheffield City Hall in 1990, Noel Edmonds trying to shift his new spring water at Crystal Peaks and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles rocking up at Meadowhall.
Def Leppard put on an unforgettable homecoming show at Don Valley Stadium, skiers took to the slopes at Sheffield's Ski Village and The Full Monty became a global hit, while film fans also flocked to see Meadowhall for the world premiere of When Saturday Comes, starring Sean Bean.