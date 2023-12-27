News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 45 of the best photos capturing 1990s life in the city, including Sean Bean premiere

From the opening of Meadowhall to Helen Sharman becoming the first Briton in space, it was quite a decade.

Robert Cumber
Published 19th Dec 2023, 12:18 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

It's fair to say a lot's changed since the 1990s, when Ant and Dec were still PJ & Duncan, fresh out of Byker Grove.

This retro photo gallery captures some of the best images taken across Sheffield during a decade which witnessed the opening of Meadowhall, the city's own Helen Sharman becoming the first Briton in Space and Pulp joining the Britpop party.

The memorable images include screaming fans watching Neighbours heart-throb Jason Donovan at Sheffield City Hall in 1990, Noel Edmonds trying to shift his new spring water at Crystal Peaks and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles rocking up at Meadowhall.

Def Leppard put on an unforgettable homecoming show at Don Valley Stadium, skiers took to the slopes at Sheffield's Ski Village and The Full Monty became a global hit, while film fans also flocked to see Meadowhall for the world premiere of When Saturday Comes, starring Sean Bean.

1. When Saturday Comes premiere

Sean Bean faces a barrage of film crews at the world premiere of When Saturday Comes, held at Meadowhall, on February 28, 1996 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were huge in the 90s and remain popular with children today. The heroes in a half shell are seen here entertaining the crowd at Meadowhall Savacentre in September 1990

3. Castle and Sheaf Markets

Crowds enjoying entertainment at Sheffield's Castle and Sheaf Markets in September 1990

4. Barrel push

A barrel push outside the Noah's Ark Pub in Crookes, Sheffield, in May 1990 for Telethon 90, a 27-hour charity extravaganza at Concord Sports Centre

