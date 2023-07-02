A young walker was airlifted to hospital after plunging off a rock in the Peak District near Sheffield.​​​​​​​

The victim took a ’sizable fall’ off Mother Cap a landmark, standalone tower on the gritstone edges above Hathersage, near Surprise View.

Edale Mountain Rescue reported that members left Hope Show, where they were fundraising, to attend, after being called by Derbyshire Police at 1.30pm on Saturday July 1.

And, due to the potentially serious nature of the injuries, Lincs and Notts air ambulance was immediately dispatched. The casualty was located by a team doctor with vehicles and equipment arriving shortly after, a spokesperson for the rescue team said.

Air ambulance at Mother Cap.

Most Popular

They added: “The young walker was treated for a number of very painful injuries before being stretchered to the waiting helicopter for onward travel to Sheffield Children's Hospital.”

Edale Mountain Rescue Team attended a record 156 incidents in 2020. It is a registered charity.