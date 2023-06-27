A day out cycling at a beauty spot near Sheffield ended in disaster – with one rider rescued and taken to hospital.

A group of friends who had been on holiday near the city had headed out to Fairhomes next to the Derwent Reservoir and dam yesterday afternoon.

But a mountain rescue team had to be called out after one of their number suffered a possible broken bone after taking a fall from their bike.

The Edale Mountain Rescue team was called to the scene to help get the injured cyclist to an ambulance, from the inaccessible countryside where the crash happened.

A spokesman for Edale Mountain Rescue said the team was called out just before 3pm yesterday.

They added in a statement: “A mid afternoon call from our duty controller to assist East Midlands Ambulance Service saw the team heading up the Derwent Valley towards Howden Dam, for our third callout in 24 hours. A group of friends holidaying in the Peak District had decided to take a bike ride around the Upper Derwent Reservoirs when one of them took a fall on loose gravel sustaining a possible shoulder dislocation or even fracture.

“As our first team members were arriving on scene, the ambulance crew were treating the casualty for their injuries. Once treated they were placed on the ambulance stretcher and into the ambulance for onward transport to hospital and further treatment.”

The Derwent dams are famous as the dams used in World War Two by the RAF to practice their approaches for the Dambusters raids during 1943.