Peter Kane, a freelance personal stylist based at Meadowhall, says Sheffielders have their own style and the city centre’s independent stores are ‘hidden gems’.

In the run up to Christmas, he has shared his advice on his best picks for shopping in the city centre.

“I think Sheffield people have got their own style and it’s the coolest place in the world. People are very down to earth and Sheffielders certainly have their own sense of style, mixing high street with pre-loved, and wearing clothes passed down from loved ones and celebrating these pieces,” said Peter.

While some people might argue that Sheffield’s high street is declining, Peter thinks it’s full of “hidden gems” and though some shops have closed down we should still celebrate the amazing shops that are open.

One of these is Freshmans Vintage on Carver Street. It’s been open since 1996 and is packed with pieces which could make unique Christmas presents that won’t break the bank.

“The pieces you can find there are beautiful and well cared for with a good price,” Peter explained. “If there’s a repair needed they like to re-sew pieces and make them as good as new. For men I would recommend a tootal scarf to easily add some vintage into your outfit.

“Wear it with a waistcoat and coat to add dimension to your outfit easily.”

If vintage isn’t for you, there are still plenty of options on the high street.

“Marks & Spencer have a great women’s size range and they create styles to suit everyone,” said Peter.

“Next is also a shop I take my female clients to straight away,” he continued. “We start with a stylish but warm trouser for winter time in either navy or black and contrast this with a bright top. Next offers a fantastic petite section which is brilliant for clients who have issues finding clothes for their body shape.”

Atkinsons is the next of Peter’s picks as he commends them for their brilliant range for both men and women.

“There’s always something for a low budget and a high budget, as well as options to shop for presents. Anything from ornaments to a full outfit there’s something for everyone.

“We also can’t forget about the Moor Market and its fantastic fabric shops. The people of Sheffield are known for being craft oriented and artistic, why not go back to your roots and buy from fantastic fabric shops. Items are made from scratch and with love.”

If it’s an engagement ring you’re looking for this Christmas, Flinn and Steel rings are “perfect,” says Peter.

“They’ve gone from strength to strength in creating affordable rings. They’ve got such a reputation of providing beautiful rings named after places in Sheffield. It’s really something to celebrate and highlights the love of Sheffield, with each ring being named after a place in the city,” said Peter.

“Sustainability is a key word now,” he added, “we’re living sustainable lifestyles and we’ve got to think about how much we will wear something from high street shops when we buy it.”