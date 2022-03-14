Video charts 150 years of Atkinsons in Sheffield

The clip, made by Open House Pictures, includes images over the years and charts events such as the Sheffield Blitz and rebuilding the store following the bombing, the Covid pandemic and lockdowns and hopes for the future.

David Cartwright, Atkinsons marketing manager, said: “Everyone at Atkinsons are extremely proud to have served generations of Sheffield people and the surrounding areas for 150 years.

"Fast forward to 2022 and in the modern day we now have over 40 departments showcasing new ideas and new brands, not forgetting three fantastic restaurants, and a 400 space car park right above the store.

Inside the Atkinson's store in Sheffield during the 1970s

"Our anniversary double discount event is a real opportunity to save on 1000s of items throughout the store, and we really do have everything for you and your home under-one-roof."We'd also like to thank Joe and Dan at Open House Pictures for raising awareness of both the store’s history and this special event – helping us to reach, through their videos, both customers new and old. These videos have received great engagement on a number of social media channels."

Dan Bale, co-founder of Open House Pictures, said: "We couldn't be more thrilled to be supporting Atkinsons' 150th year celebration event. Both myself and co-founder, Joe Palmer, are Sheffield born and bred, so, it's such a great privilege to be working with a long-standing, proudly Sheffield business as Atkinsons.

"We really wanted to connect with customers across the generations through a nostalgic and exciting video campaign.”