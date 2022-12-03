Sheffielders warned to get ready for snow as temperatures forecast to plummet
Sheffielders are being warned to get ready for wintry weather including snow next week.
The Met Office says snow and heavy rain are possible from Tuesday, December 6 onwards with temperatures ‘likely to be below normal through the period’. Its forecast shows the daytime temperature falling from five degrees on Tuesday to three on Thursday - with minus one at night. Throughout the period the wind will be from the North.
The forecast for Tuesday to Thursday states: “Snow and heavy showers are possible across high ground”.