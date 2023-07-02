The countdown is on as Pulp prepare to play two concerts in Sheffield on their reunion tour.

The legendary local band is set to bring the house down at the Utilita Arena on Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15, with Sheffield rocker Richard Hawley as special guest. Ticketmaster is showing standing and seated tickets available on both days.

Pulp is on eagerly-anticipated tour that kicked off in Bridlington in May. They play Castlefield Bowl in Manchester on Tuesday July 4, before heading to Glasgow and then Scarborough, followed by homecoming gigs in the Steel City.

At the Finsbury Park gig in north London on Saturday night, Jarvis Cocker paid tribute to late bass guitarist Steve Mackey, who died in March aged 56.On stage, Cocker, 59, said: "We're trying to do something that is a tribute to Steve Mackey's memory. I tend to talk about him before this song, because this song's called Something Changed.

Jarvis Cocker of Pulp performing on stage at Finsbury Park in London. Picture date: Saturday July 1, 2023. PA Photo. Photo credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

"It's about how somebody can enter your life and really change it all. This is the only Pulp song that people have ever stopped me on the street and said: 'We got married to your song'."

So far reviews of the gigs have been positive with the Guardian stating the ‘Britpop oddballs thrill a new generation’ and the Times claiming they had 'aged like fine wine'. The Telegraph said 'Jarvis Cocker shines in Bridlington'.